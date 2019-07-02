Reviewing PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)’s and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s results

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.17 N/A 0.94 12.86 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.43 N/A 2.26 2.72

Table 1 highlights PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FS KKR Capital Corp. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is currently more expensive than FS KKR Capital Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 38.66% and 29.87% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. -8.93% -7.12% -7.88% -6.52% -8.97% 5.26% FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. was less bullish than FS KKR Capital Corp.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.