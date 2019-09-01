Reviewing PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)’s and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s results

Since PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.87 N/A 0.40 29.30 Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.83 N/A 4.76 7.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Encore Capital Group Inc. Encore Capital Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Encore Capital Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Encore Capital Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s upside potential is 14.04% at a $13 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Encore Capital Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.66% and 0%. About 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Encore Capital Group Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. was less bullish than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.