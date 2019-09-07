Reviewing PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)’s and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.90 N/A 0.40 29.30 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 11.97% upside potential and an average price target of $13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has 0.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.