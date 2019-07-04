Reviewing PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)’s and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.18 N/A 0.94 12.86 Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.39% of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.98% are PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. -8.93% -7.12% -7.88% -6.52% -8.97% 5.26% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.2% -2.12% 4.96% -4.33% -12.71% 29.26%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. was less bullish than Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.