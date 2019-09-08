Reviewing PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)’s and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO)’s results

Both PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.90 N/A 0.40 29.30 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.82 N/A 0.26 36.35

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Clough Global Opportunities Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Clough Global Opportunities Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s upside potential is 11.97% at a $13 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.