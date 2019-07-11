Reviewing PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)’s and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)’s results

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.18 N/A 0.94 12.86 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 13 13.62 N/A 0.45 31.25

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. -8.93% -7.12% -7.88% -6.52% -8.97% 5.26% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.