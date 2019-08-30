Reviewing Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC)’s and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s results

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 39 0.95 N/A 11.42 3.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 31 13.81 N/A 2.00 16.15

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Viper Energy Partners LP has lower revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Penn Virginia Corporation is currently more affordable than Viper Energy Partners LP, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Liquidity

Penn Virginia Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Viper Energy Partners LP which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. Viper Energy Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Penn Virginia Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 8 3.00

Penn Virginia Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 142.47% and an $70 average price target. Viper Energy Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $41.75 average price target and a 42.98% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Penn Virginia Corporation is looking more favorable than Viper Energy Partners LP, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.4% of Viper Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Penn Virginia Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66% Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89%

For the past year Penn Virginia Corporation had bearish trend while Viper Energy Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Penn Virginia Corporation beats Viper Energy Partners LP.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.