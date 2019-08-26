Reviewing Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC)’s and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 40 0.99 N/A 11.42 3.00 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 1.99 N/A 0.19 3.43

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Penn Virginia Corporation is presently more affordable than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Penn Virginia Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0.00

Penn Virginia Corporation has a consensus target price of $70, and a 137.77% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.4% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares and 2.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares. About 0.7% of Penn Virginia Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has weaker performance than Penn Virginia Corporation

Summary

Penn Virginia Corporation beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust I on 7 of the 11 factors.