Reviewing Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC)’s and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Penn Virginia Corporation
|40
|0.99
|N/A
|11.42
|3.00
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|1
|1.99
|N/A
|0.19
|3.43
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Penn Virginia Corporation is presently more affordable than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Penn Virginia Corporation
|0.00%
|52.8%
|17.6%
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|0.00%
|18.9%
|18.9%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Penn Virginia Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Penn Virginia Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Penn Virginia Corporation has a consensus target price of $70, and a 137.77% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 99.4% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares and 2.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares. About 0.7% of Penn Virginia Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Penn Virginia Corporation
|1.75%
|11.17%
|-19.34%
|-34.76%
|-58.79%
|-36.66%
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|-1.95%
|0.84%
|-34.26%
|-34.85%
|-56.02%
|-20.29%
For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has weaker performance than Penn Virginia Corporation
Summary
Penn Virginia Corporation beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust I on 7 of the 11 factors.
