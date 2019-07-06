Reviewing Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC)’s and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s results

Both Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 46 0.98 N/A 14.67 2.61 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 146 2.66 N/A 6.71 22.56

Table 1 demonstrates Penn Virginia Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Penn Virginia Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Penn Virginia Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Penn Virginia Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 1.4% Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 11.2% 7.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Penn Virginia Corporation is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Penn Virginia Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 3 9 2.75

Penn Virginia Corporation’s average target price is $70, while its potential upside is 140.88%. On the other hand, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s potential upside is 24.13% and its average target price is $181.88. Based on the results delivered earlier, Penn Virginia Corporation is looking more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources Company, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Penn Virginia Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources Company are owned by institutional investors at 99.5% and 91% respectively. 12.2% are Penn Virginia Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn Virginia Corporation -11.24% -8.37% -29.78% -40.97% -37.9% -29.3% Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.48% -9.69% 3.8% -5.21% -24.86% 15.18%

For the past year Penn Virginia Corporation had bearish trend while Pioneer Natural Resources Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats Penn Virginia Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.