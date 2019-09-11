Reviewing Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC)’s and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 38 1.13 N/A 11.42 3.00 Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.50 N/A 0.70 6.29

Demonstrates Penn Virginia Corporation and Earthstone Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Earthstone Energy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Penn Virginia Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Earthstone Energy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Penn Virginia Corporation and Earthstone Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6% Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Penn Virginia Corporation is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Earthstone Energy Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Penn Virginia Corporation and Earthstone Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Earthstone Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Penn Virginia Corporation has an average price target of $70, and a 104.44% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Penn Virginia Corporation and Earthstone Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 47.5%. About 0.7% of Penn Virginia Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5% of Earthstone Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66% Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Penn Virginia Corporation

Summary

Penn Virginia Corporation beats Earthstone Energy Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.