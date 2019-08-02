Reviewing Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC)’s and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s results

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 42 1.00 N/A 11.42 3.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.51 N/A 7.14 3.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Penn Virginia Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Penn Virginia Corporation is currently more affordable than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Penn Virginia Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Penn Virginia Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Penn Virginia Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$70 is Penn Virginia Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 122.65%. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average price target and a 68.11% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Penn Virginia Corporation appears more favorable than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Penn Virginia Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 0%. About 0.7% of Penn Virginia Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47%

For the past year Penn Virginia Corporation had bearish trend while Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Penn Virginia Corporation beats Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.