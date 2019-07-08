Reviewing Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN)’s and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s results

Both Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) are Resorts & Casinos companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn National Gaming Inc. 22 0.57 N/A 0.92 21.99 Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 8 1.61 N/A 0.32 27.08

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Penn National Gaming Inc. and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Penn National Gaming Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn National Gaming Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1% Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 0.00% 4.7% 1.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Penn National Gaming Inc. and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn National Gaming Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

Penn National Gaming Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, and a 27.29% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94% of Penn National Gaming Inc. shares and 71.6% of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares. About 1.4% of Penn National Gaming Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.5% are Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn National Gaming Inc. 6.83% -2.87% -17.23% -2.87% -39.79% 7.91% Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 2.83% 13.69% 14.29% 1.51% -20.29% 21.28%

For the past year Penn National Gaming Inc. was less bullish than Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Penn National Gaming Inc. beats Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. It operated approximately 35,000 gaming machines, 800 table games, and 4,600 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Gran brand names. As of March 14, 2017, it owned a portfolio consisting of 13 resorts consisting of 6,142 rooms located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.