Reviewing Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)’s and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG)’s results

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pembina Pipeline Corporation 36 0.00 N/A 1.83 19.52 SemGroup Corporation 14 0.42 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pembina Pipeline Corporation and SemGroup Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pembina Pipeline Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% SemGroup Corporation 0.00% -2.8% -0.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Pembina Pipeline Corporation and SemGroup Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pembina Pipeline Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 SemGroup Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

On the other hand, SemGroup Corporation’s potential upside is 60.53% and its average target price is $20.13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pembina Pipeline Corporation and SemGroup Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.45% of SemGroup Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pembina Pipeline Corporation 1.91% -4.64% -0.53% 4.22% 2.55% 20.59% SemGroup Corporation 10.4% -8.85% -15.65% -24.63% -47.13% 0.15%

For the past year Pembina Pipeline Corporation has stronger performance than SemGroup Corporation

Summary

Pembina Pipeline Corporation beats SemGroup Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through four segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services, and Midstream. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon products and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota. It also transports ethane from gas plants in North Dakota and Saskatchewan to Empress, Alberta. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude Project and the Horizon Project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; and the Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta. This segment operates approximately 1,650 kilometers of pipeline and has 975 thousands of barrels per day of capacity. The Gas Services segment provides natural gas gathering, compression, condensate stabilization, and shallow and deep cut processing services primarily on a fee-for-service basis under long-term contracts. The Midstream segment offers midstream products and services, including storage, terminalling, and hub services. It operates 14 truck terminals; 21 inbound and 13 outbound pipeline connections; 1.2 mmbpd of crude oil and condensate supply; and approximately 900 mbbls of ground storage in the Edmonton North Terminal, as well as operates 2 NGL operating systems. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers. The companyÂ’s Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has approximately 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply & Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. This segment has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley, North Dakota. The companyÂ’s SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. This segment owns and operates approximately 1,000 miles of gathering pipelines in Oklahoma and Texas. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities in Alberta, Canada. The SemLogistics segment engages in the receipt, storage, and redelivery of clean petroleum products and crude oil at the Milford Haven site, the United Kingdom. The SemMexico segment purchases, produces, stores, and distributes liquid asphalt cement products in Mexico. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.