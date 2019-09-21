Reviewing Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)’s and NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)’s results

Both Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) and NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) compete on a level playing field in the Business Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems Inc. 71 6.45 N/A -0.42 0.00 NetScout Systems Inc. 26 2.01 N/A -0.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pegasystems Inc. and NetScout Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -3.1% NetScout Systems Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Pegasystems Inc. has a 1.25 beta, while its volatility is 25.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NetScout Systems Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

Pegasystems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, NetScout Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2 Quick Ratio. NetScout Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pegasystems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pegasystems Inc. and NetScout Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NetScout Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pegasystems Inc. has a 13.21% upside potential and a consensus price target of $81.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.2% of Pegasystems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of NetScout Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 51.2% of Pegasystems Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.7% are NetScout Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pegasystems Inc. -2.63% 4.42% 3.63% 35.05% 36.59% 58.06% NetScout Systems Inc. -1.06% 1.09% -10.7% 3.37% -4.44% 10.2%

For the past year Pegasystems Inc. has stronger performance than NetScout Systems Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Pegasystems Inc. beats NetScout Systems Inc.

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. The company also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and operations applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management. In addition, it provides Pega Cloud to develop, test, and deploy its software applications using an Internet-based infrastructure; consulting and implementation support, training, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, insurance, communications and media, public sector, manufacturing, life sciences, and other markets through a direct sales force, as well as through partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and WiFi networks, as well as gain timely insight into services, applications, and systems. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the Infinistream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow switching solutions that delivers targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against DDoS attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, and cable operators; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.