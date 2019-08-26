Reviewing Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)’s and GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)’s results

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) and GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Software & Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems Inc. 70 6.28 N/A -0.42 0.00 GSE Systems Inc. 2 0.38 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pegasystems Inc. and GSE Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -3.1% GSE Systems Inc. 0.00% -10.4% -4.9%

Risk and Volatility

Pegasystems Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.25. GSE Systems Inc.’s 1.22 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pegasystems Inc. Its rival GSE Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Pegasystems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GSE Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Pegasystems Inc. and GSE Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 GSE Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pegasystems Inc. has a 18.43% upside potential and an average price target of $82.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.2% of Pegasystems Inc. shares and 45.7% of GSE Systems Inc. shares. 51.2% are Pegasystems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.4% of GSE Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pegasystems Inc. -2.63% 4.42% 3.63% 35.05% 36.59% 58.06% GSE Systems Inc. 1.32% 2.67% -9.06% -21.31% -19.63% 10%

For the past year Pegasystems Inc. has stronger performance than GSE Systems Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Pegasystems Inc. beats GSE Systems Inc.

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. The company also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and operations applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management. In addition, it provides Pega Cloud to develop, test, and deploy its software applications using an Internet-based infrastructure; consulting and implementation support, training, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, insurance, communications and media, public sector, manufacturing, life sciences, and other markets through a direct sales force, as well as through partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.