Reviewing Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)’s and Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)’s results

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Software & Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems Inc. 70 6.33 N/A -0.42 0.00 Automatic Data Processing Inc. 162 5.20 N/A 4.50 37.02

Table 1 highlights Pegasystems Inc. and Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -3.1% Automatic Data Processing Inc. 0.00% 39.7% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

Pegasystems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.25 beta. Automatic Data Processing Inc. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pegasystems Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Automatic Data Processing Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pegasystems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Pegasystems Inc. and Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Automatic Data Processing Inc. 0 4 1 2.20

Pegasystems Inc.’s upside potential is 13.16% at a $81 consensus target price. Automatic Data Processing Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $172.17 consensus target price and a -0.62% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Pegasystems Inc. is looking more favorable than Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.2% of Pegasystems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82% of Automatic Data Processing Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 51.2% of Pegasystems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pegasystems Inc. -2.63% 4.42% 3.63% 35.05% 36.59% 58.06% Automatic Data Processing Inc. -0.41% 0.08% 5.74% 19.45% 24% 27%

For the past year Pegasystems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. The company also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and operations applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management. In addition, it provides Pega Cloud to develop, test, and deploy its software applications using an Internet-based infrastructure; consulting and implementation support, training, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, insurance, communications and media, public sector, manufacturing, life sciences, and other markets through a direct sales force, as well as through partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services. This segment provides a range of solutions, via a software- and service-based delivery model, which businesses of various types and sizes can use to recruit, pay, manage, and retain employees; and serves approximately 570,000 clients via the companyÂ’s cloud-based strategic software as a service offerings. The PEO Services segment offers HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. It offers HR administration services, such as employee recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance management, benefits administration, employee training and development, online HR management tools, and employee leave administration; and employee benefits that enable eligible worksite employees with access to group health, dental and vision coverage, 401(k) retirement savings plan, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, group term life and disability coverage, and employee assistance program. It also provides employer liability management services, including workersÂ’ compensation program, unemployment claims management, safety compliance guidance and access to safety training, access to employment practices liability insurance, and guidance on compliance with the U.S. federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.