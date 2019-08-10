Reviewing PEDEVCO Corp. (PED)’s and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)’s results

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PEDEVCO Corp.
|2
|11.76
|N/A
|3.92
|0.33
|Superior Drilling Products Inc.
|1
|1.22
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PEDEVCO Corp. and Superior Drilling Products Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us PEDEVCO Corp. and Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PEDEVCO Corp.
|0.00%
|163.3%
|89.2%
|Superior Drilling Products Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.8%
|-1%
Risk and Volatility
PEDEVCO Corp. has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s -0.74 beta is the reason why it is 174.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
PEDEVCO Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Superior Drilling Products Inc. are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Superior Drilling Products Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PEDEVCO Corp.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
PEDEVCO Corp. and Superior Drilling Products Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.5% and 17%. Insiders owned 1.7% of PEDEVCO Corp. shares. Comparatively, Superior Drilling Products Inc. has 53.98% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PEDEVCO Corp.
|-15.69%
|-35.82%
|-33.51%
|-12.24%
|-44.87%
|70.34%
|Superior Drilling Products Inc.
|-4.5%
|-8.23%
|-2.49%
|-49.12%
|-46.98%
|-19.99%
For the past year PEDEVCO Corp. had bullish trend while Superior Drilling Products Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors PEDEVCO Corp. beats Superior Drilling Products Inc.
PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.