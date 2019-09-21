Reviewing PEDEVCO Corp. (PED)’s and Its Peers results

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) is a company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of PEDEVCO Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of PEDEVCO Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have PEDEVCO Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO Corp. 0.00% 163.30% 89.20% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing PEDEVCO Corp. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO Corp. N/A 2 0.33 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

PEDEVCO Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for PEDEVCO Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.76 2.54

The potential upside of the competitors is 49.96%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PEDEVCO Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PEDEVCO Corp. -15.69% -35.82% -33.51% -12.24% -44.87% 70.34% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year PEDEVCO Corp. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PEDEVCO Corp. are 1 and 1. Competitively, PEDEVCO Corp.’s rivals have 2.59 and 1.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. PEDEVCO Corp.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PEDEVCO Corp.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.88 shows that PEDEVCO Corp. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PEDEVCO Corp.’s rivals’ beta is 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

PEDEVCO Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors PEDEVCO Corp.’s peers beat PEDEVCO Corp.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.