Reviewing PEDEVCO Corp. (PED)’s and Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s results

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) and Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO Corp. 2 14.82 N/A 3.92 0.33 Halliburton Company 26 0.70 N/A 1.46 15.72

In table 1 we can see PEDEVCO Corp. and Halliburton Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Halliburton Company appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than PEDEVCO Corp. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. PEDEVCO Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Halliburton Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) and Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO Corp. 0.00% 163.3% 89.2% Halliburton Company 0.00% 17.9% 6.3%

Volatility and Risk

PEDEVCO Corp. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.88. Halliburton Company’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PEDEVCO Corp. Its rival Halliburton Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.6 respectively. Halliburton Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PEDEVCO Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PEDEVCO Corp. and Halliburton Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Halliburton Company 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Halliburton Company is $31.33, which is potential 66.03% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PEDEVCO Corp. and Halliburton Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.5% and 80.2%. PEDEVCO Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Halliburton Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PEDEVCO Corp. -15.69% -35.82% -33.51% -12.24% -44.87% 70.34% Halliburton Company -3.32% 0.22% -16.64% -27.15% -45.61% -13.47%

For the past year PEDEVCO Corp. has 70.34% stronger performance while Halliburton Company has -13.47% weaker performance.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps; and installation, maintenance, repair, and testing services. The companyÂ’s Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline services; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment offers integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and oilfield project management and integrated solutions. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.