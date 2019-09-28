Reviewing PEDEVCO Corp. (PED)’s and FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)’s results

Both PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) and FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO Corp. 2 0.00 7.97M 3.92 0.33 FTS International Inc. 3 0.54 32.15M 1.14 3.48

In table 1 we can see PEDEVCO Corp. and FTS International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. FTS International Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than PEDEVCO Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PEDEVCO Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of FTS International Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PEDEVCO Corp. and FTS International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO Corp. 527,046,686.95% 163.3% 89.2% FTS International Inc. 1,128,743,461.01% 194.4% 15.8%

Liquidity

PEDEVCO Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FTS International Inc. are 2.4 and 2 respectively. FTS International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PEDEVCO Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PEDEVCO Corp. and FTS International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 FTS International Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of FTS International Inc. is $4.4, which is potential 74.60% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PEDEVCO Corp. and FTS International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.5% and 77.7%. About 1.7% of PEDEVCO Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of FTS International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PEDEVCO Corp. -15.69% -35.82% -33.51% -12.24% -44.87% 70.34% FTS International Inc. -13.51% -28.34% -61.27% -51.23% -67.08% -44.16%

For the past year PEDEVCO Corp. had bullish trend while FTS International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors FTS International Inc. beats PEDEVCO Corp.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.