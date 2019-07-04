Reviewing PEDEVCO Corp. (PED)’s and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO Corp. 2 16.04 N/A 3.45 0.62 Cactus Inc. 34 3.95 N/A 0.81 44.25

In table 1 we can see PEDEVCO Corp. and Cactus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cactus Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to PEDEVCO Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PEDEVCO Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Cactus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PEDEVCO Corp. and Cactus Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO Corp. 0.00% 901.8% 108.7% Cactus Inc. 0.00% 34.5% 10.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PEDEVCO Corp. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Cactus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Cactus Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PEDEVCO Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown PEDEVCO Corp. and Cactus Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Cactus Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Cactus Inc. is $42, which is potential 36.28% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PEDEVCO Corp. and Cactus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.7% and 86.8% respectively. About 2.3% of PEDEVCO Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Cactus Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PEDEVCO Corp. 1.92% -20.6% 39.47% 17.78% 551.34% 179.94% Cactus Inc. -0.33% -3.48% 2.68% -0.39% 9.18% 31.41%

For the past year PEDEVCO Corp. was more bullish than Cactus Inc.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as a service center in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.