Reviewing Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)’s and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO)’s results

Since Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) are part of the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 31 3.55 N/A -0.02 0.00 Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 14 2.71 N/A 0.95 15.24

Table 1 highlights Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0.00% -1% -0.5% Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.1%

Volatility and Risk

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.35. Competitively, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0 2 2 2.50 Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 24.36% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust with average target price of $34.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 1% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -1.66% 1.23% -4.04% -8.19% -17.53% 10.84% Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 3.93% -1.42% -0.34% -3.32% -11.61% 11.76%

For the past year Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has weaker performance than Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, through Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P., operates as a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and invests primarily in hotel properties located in the United States. It holds interests in the Doubletree Bethesda Hotel and Executive Meeting Center located in Bethesda, Maryland; Sir Francis Drake Hotel located in San Francisco, California; and InterContinental Buckhead Hotel located in Atlanta, Georgia. As a REIT, the company is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, renovation, and sale of luxury, upper upscale, and upscale full-service hotels in the United States. Its portfolio also includes mid-scale hotels. Sunstone Hotel Investors was founded in 1995 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.