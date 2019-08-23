Reviewing Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)’s and Its Rivals results

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is a company in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 74.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.9% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.35% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0.00% -0.90% -0.50% Industry Average 14.41% 15.34% 4.60%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust N/A 30 0.00 Industry Average 139.46M 967.65M 20.22

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0 3 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.30 2.57

With consensus price target of $32, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a potential upside of 23.03%. The potential upside of the peers is 29.86%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1.6% 0.29% -13.8% -12.28% -27.17% -1.13% Industry Average 2.20% 5.85% 7.37% 18.47% 5.12% 12.74%

For the past year Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has -1.13% weaker performance while Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s peers have 12.74% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.33 shows that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s peers’ beta is 1.14 which is 14.17% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s competitors beat Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, through Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P., operates as a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and invests primarily in hotel properties located in the United States. It holds interests in the Doubletree Bethesda Hotel and Executive Meeting Center located in Bethesda, Maryland; Sir Francis Drake Hotel located in San Francisco, California; and InterContinental Buckhead Hotel located in Atlanta, Georgia. As a REIT, the company is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.