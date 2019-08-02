Reviewing Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 74.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.35% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0.00% -0.90% -0.50% Industry Average 14.41% 15.34% 4.60%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust N/A 30 0.00 Industry Average 139.46M 967.65M 20.22

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0 3 2 2.40 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.80 2.59

$33.2 is the average target price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, with a potential upside of 21.83%. As a group, REIT – Hotel/Motel companies have a potential upside of 33.30%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1.6% 0.29% -13.8% -12.28% -27.17% -1.13% Industry Average 2.20% 5.85% 7.37% 18.47% 5.12% 12.74%

For the past year Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had bearish trend while Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s competitors had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s competitors are 14.17% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s peers beat Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, through Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P., operates as a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and invests primarily in hotel properties located in the United States. It holds interests in the Doubletree Bethesda Hotel and Executive Meeting Center located in Bethesda, Maryland; Sir Francis Drake Hotel located in San Francisco, California; and InterContinental Buckhead Hotel located in Atlanta, Georgia. As a REIT, the company is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.