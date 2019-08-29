Reviewing Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC)’s and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 28 3.42 N/A 2.32 12.28 Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 21 2.87 N/A 1.20 19.11

In table 1 we can see Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is presently more affordable than Orrstown Financial Services Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 1% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 8% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. From a competition point of view, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. has a 0.57 beta which is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.6% and 42% respectively. Insiders owned 2.8% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation -0.46% 0.07% 0.04% 5.45% -14.83% 12.91% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 9.06% 5.34% 11.4% 21.07% -12.54% 25.59%

For the past year Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was less bullish than Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. It private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, Middlesex, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans. The company also renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary and retail brokerage services. In addition, it offers financial services, such as investment, brokerage, trusts, and life insurance products. The company operates 25 branch offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, and Perry Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.