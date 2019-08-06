Reviewing Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)’s and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP)’s results

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peabody Energy Corporation 28 0.36 N/A 4.66 4.52 Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Peabody Energy Corporation and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Peabody Energy Corporation and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peabody Energy Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 7.5% Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Peabody Energy Corporation and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peabody Energy Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Peabody Energy Corporation’s upside potential is 106.37% at a $37.25 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.39% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares and 0% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Peabody Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peabody Energy Corporation -10.69% -12.9% -22.46% -38.07% -47.21% -26.47% Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust -1.44% 0.45% 10.63% 12.66% 46.48% 18.3%

For the past year Peabody Energy Corporation has -26.47% weaker performance while Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has 18.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Peabody Energy Corporation beats Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.