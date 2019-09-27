Reviewing Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)’s and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)’s results

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peabody Energy Corporation 18 -0.22 74.49M 4.66 4.52 Energy Fuels Inc. 2 0.00 90.30M -0.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights Peabody Energy Corporation and Energy Fuels Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peabody Energy Corporation 418,718,381.11% 16.8% 7.5% Energy Fuels Inc. 4,910,010,331.14% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Peabody Energy Corporation and Energy Fuels Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peabody Energy Corporation 0 3 3 2.50 Energy Fuels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 83.95% for Peabody Energy Corporation with average price target of $27.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.39% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares and 0% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares. Peabody Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peabody Energy Corporation -10.69% -12.9% -22.46% -38.07% -47.21% -26.47% Energy Fuels Inc. -2.67% -41.1% -38.51% -37.24% -37.46% -36.14%

For the past year Peabody Energy Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Energy Fuels Inc.

Summary

Peabody Energy Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Energy Fuels Inc.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.