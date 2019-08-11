Reviewing Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)’s and Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA)’s results

We are comparing Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) and Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peabody Energy Corporation 27 0.36 N/A 4.66 4.52 Covia Holdings Corporation 4 0.12 N/A -2.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights Peabody Energy Corporation and Covia Holdings Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Peabody Energy Corporation and Covia Holdings Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peabody Energy Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 7.5% Covia Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Peabody Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Covia Holdings Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Peabody Energy Corporation and Covia Holdings Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peabody Energy Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Covia Holdings Corporation 2 0 0 1.00

$32.4 is Peabody Energy Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 78.71%. Competitively Covia Holdings Corporation has a consensus target price of $3.25, with potential upside of 91.18%. The data provided earlier shows that Covia Holdings Corporation appears more favorable than Peabody Energy Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Peabody Energy Corporation and Covia Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.39% and 27.8% respectively. Peabody Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, 1.5% are Covia Holdings Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peabody Energy Corporation -10.69% -12.9% -22.46% -38.07% -47.21% -26.47% Covia Holdings Corporation -3.87% -12.12% -61.33% -63.06% -90.33% -49.12%

For the past year Peabody Energy Corporation has stronger performance than Covia Holdings Corporation

Summary

Peabody Energy Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Covia Holdings Corporation.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials. In addition, the company provides its energy customers with a selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity, as well as to address surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. The company was formerly known as Unimin Corporation and changed its name to Covia Holdings Corporation in June 2018. Covia Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Chesterland, Ohio.