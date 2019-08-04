Reviewing Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)’s and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s results

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peabody Energy Corporation 28 0.37 N/A 4.66 4.52 Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.14 N/A -11.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Peabody Energy Corporation and Centrus Energy Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peabody Energy Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 7.5% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 35% -20.8%

Liquidity

Peabody Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Centrus Energy Corp. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Peabody Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Centrus Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Peabody Energy Corporation and Centrus Energy Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peabody Energy Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Centrus Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Peabody Energy Corporation has a 102.23% upside potential and an average price target of $37.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.39% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares and 17.2% of Centrus Energy Corp. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of Centrus Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peabody Energy Corporation -10.69% -12.9% -22.46% -38.07% -47.21% -26.47% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.93% -3.55% -4.96% 17.69% 2.19% 92.9%

For the past year Peabody Energy Corporation has -26.47% weaker performance while Centrus Energy Corp. has 92.9% stronger performance.

Summary

Peabody Energy Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Centrus Energy Corp.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.