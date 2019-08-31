Reviewing pdvWireless Inc. (ATEX)’s and Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL)’s results

We are comparing pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) and Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Telecom Services – Domestic companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio pdvWireless Inc. 42 134.18 N/A -2.87 0.00 Otelco Inc. 16 0.65 N/A 2.84 5.14

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets pdvWireless Inc. 0.00% -22% -20.5% Otelco Inc. 0.00% 100.7% 8.5%

Volatility & Risk

pdvWireless Inc.’s current beta is 0.21 and it happens to be 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Otelco Inc. has a 0.68 beta which is 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both pdvWireless Inc. and Otelco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.5% and 11.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.8% of pdvWireless Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Otelco Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) pdvWireless Inc. -1.77% -6.34% 11.9% 14.43% 45.15% 18.99% Otelco Inc. -0.9% -9.2% -15.75% -10.48% -2.34% -9.71%

For the past year pdvWireless Inc. had bullish trend while Otelco Inc. had bearish trend.

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. Otelco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services. The company also provides network access services, which include the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, video on demand, and pay per view cable television services; high-speed and dial-up Internet access, as well as ancillary services, which include Web hosting and computer virus protection; Internet protocol television; and other telephone related services. In addition, it resells satellite services for DirecTV; rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services; and provides private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional engineering services for mission-critical software applications of small and mid-sized companies. The company primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 94,029 voice and data access lines. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.