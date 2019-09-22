Reviewing pdvWireless Inc. (ATEX)’s and Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)’s results

pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) and Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) are two firms in the Telecom Services – Domestic that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio pdvWireless Inc. 42 127.36 N/A -2.87 0.00 Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. 35 0.00 N/A 1.46 23.52

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of pdvWireless Inc. and Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of pdvWireless Inc. and Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets pdvWireless Inc. 0.00% -22% -20.5% Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. 0.00% 9.4% 7.5%

Risk and Volatility

pdvWireless Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.21 beta. Competitively, Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. is 92.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.08 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both pdvWireless Inc. and Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 74.5% and 2.4% respectively. Insiders held 4.8% of pdvWireless Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 38.1% of Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) pdvWireless Inc. -1.77% -6.34% 11.9% 14.43% 45.15% 18.99% Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. -1.58% -6.19% -4.91% -2.11% -1.89% -4.3%

For the past year pdvWireless Inc. had bullish trend while Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. provides telecommunication services primarily in Taiwan. The companyÂ’s Domestic Fixed Communications Business segment provides local telephone, domestic long distance telephone, broadband access, local and domestic long distance leased line, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; and other domestic services, including information and communication technology (ICT), corporate solution services, and bill handling services. This segment also offers interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators. Its Mobile Communications Business segment provides mobile services, and ICT and other mobile services; and sells mobile handsets, tablets, and data cards. The companyÂ’s Internet Business segment provides Internet service provider, Internet value-added, data communication, Internet data center, and ICT and other Internet services. Its International Fixed Communications Business segment offers international long distance telephone, international leased line, international data, satellite, and ICT and other international services. The companyÂ’s Other Business segment sells electronic products and properties. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.