Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s results

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|7.54
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zealand Pharma A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zealand Pharma A/S’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zealand Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Zealand Pharma A/S’s average target price is $30, while its potential upside is 56.33%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 9% respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6.5%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has weaker performance than Zealand Pharma A/S
Summary
Zealand Pharma A/S beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.