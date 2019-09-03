Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s results

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zealand Pharma A/S’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zealand Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Zealand Pharma A/S’s average target price is $30, while its potential upside is 56.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 9% respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6.5%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has weaker performance than Zealand Pharma A/S

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.