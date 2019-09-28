Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 6 0.00 2.49M -11.32 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 1 0.00 29.10M -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zafgen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zafgen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 44,796,257.98% -44.6% -34.7% Zafgen Inc. 3,692,424,819.19% -70.6% -52.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.42 beta means PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s volatility is 142.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Zafgen Inc. has a -0.48 beta and it is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc.’s consensus price target is $0.78, while its potential upside is 7.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zafgen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 81.8%. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.