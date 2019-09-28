Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|6
|0.00
|2.49M
|-11.32
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|1
|0.00
|29.10M
|-1.73
|0.00
In table 1 we can see PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zafgen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zafgen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|44,796,257.98%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|Zafgen Inc.
|3,692,424,819.19%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
Volatility and Risk
A 2.42 beta means PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s volatility is 142.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Zafgen Inc. has a -0.48 beta and it is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zafgen Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc.’s consensus price target is $0.78, while its potential upside is 7.90%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zafgen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 81.8%. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.
Summary
Zafgen Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
