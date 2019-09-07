Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s results

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 14.99 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and VBI Vaccines Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $5, which is potential 771.23% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while VBI Vaccines Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.