Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s results

We are contrasting PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 5 0.00 2.49M -11.32 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 27.62M -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 47,760,621.46% -44.6% -34.7% Sophiris Bio Inc. 3,610,929,533.27% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.42. Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand, has 2.86 beta which makes it 186.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sophiris Bio Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Sophiris Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 971.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Sophiris Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 7.7%. Insiders owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Sophiris Bio Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.