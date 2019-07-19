Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s results

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 4.10 N/A -0.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Soligenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Soligenix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.31 beta means PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s volatility is 231.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Soligenix Inc.’s 1.21 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Soligenix Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. PDS Biotechnology Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares and 22.5% of Soligenix Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Soligenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2% Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Soligenix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.