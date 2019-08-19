Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s results

Since PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 15.66 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.42 beta indicates that PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 142.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. REGENXBIO Inc.’s 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation. Its rival REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. REGENXBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 89.1% respectively. About 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has weaker performance than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.