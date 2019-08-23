Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.79 N/A -3.98 0.00

Demonstrates PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Pulmatrix Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Risk & Volatility

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Pulmatrix Inc. has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Pulmatrix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. PDS Biotechnology Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance while Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.