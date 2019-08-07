Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Omeros Corporation 16 15.29 N/A -2.49 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Volatility & Risk

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 2.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 142.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Omeros Corporation’s 2.95 beta is the reason why it is 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Omeros Corporation is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. PDS Biotechnology Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus price target of Omeros Corporation is $27.5, which is potential 75.05% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 52.5% respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Omeros Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

Summary

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.