Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s results

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 8.89 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Risk & Volatility

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s current beta is 2.42 and it happens to be 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 4.9% respectively. Insiders held 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Competitively, 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Neuralstem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Neuralstem Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.