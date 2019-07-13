Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s results

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.90 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.5% and 59.9%. About 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation was less bullish than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.