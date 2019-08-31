Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s results

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Table 1 demonstrates PDS Biotechnology Corporation and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 71.2% respectively. About 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.