Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 9.92 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Liquidia Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 61.4% respectively. 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance while Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.