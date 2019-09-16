Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s results

Since PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.78 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation. Its rival Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has weaker performance than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.