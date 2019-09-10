Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|25
|25.08
|N/A
|-4.28
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Insmed Incorporated.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-130.1%
|-51%
Volatility and Risk
PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Insmed Incorporated’s 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.76 beta.
Liquidity
PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.
Analyst Recommendations
PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Insmed Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s average price target is $36.5, while its potential upside is 103.00%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares and 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|Insmed Incorporated
|-1.17%
|-14.86%
|-24.7%
|-11.85%
|-9.3%
|67.3%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Insmed Incorporated.
Summary
Insmed Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
