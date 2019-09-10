Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 25 25.08 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Volatility and Risk

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Insmed Incorporated’s 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.76 beta.

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Insmed Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s average price target is $36.5, while its potential upside is 103.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares and 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Insmed Incorporated.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.