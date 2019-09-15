Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Incyte Corporation 82 8.19 N/A 1.17 72.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Incyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.42 beta means PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s volatility is 142.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Incyte Corporation has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Incyte Corporation which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Incyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Incyte Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 5 3 2.38

On the other hand, Incyte Corporation’s potential upside is 19.23% and its average target price is $91.13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares and 94.7% of Incyte Corporation shares. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.5%. Competitively, Incyte Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Incyte Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Incyte Corporation beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.