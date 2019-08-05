Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|9
|17.46
|N/A
|-22.38
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation. Its rival HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, which is potential 194.99% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
PDS Biotechnology Corporation and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 35.9%. About 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|1.53%
|8.32%
|-47.93%
|0%
|0%
|-47.93%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
