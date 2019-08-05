Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 17.46 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation. Its rival HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, which is potential 194.99% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 35.9%. About 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.