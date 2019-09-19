Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s results

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Forty Seven Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Forty Seven Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc. has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Forty Seven Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Forty Seven Inc. is $18, which is potential 140.32% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 54.7% respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Forty Seven Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.