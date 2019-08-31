Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s results

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|2.56
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has PDS Biotechnology Corporation and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.3%
|-48.4%
Risk & Volatility
A 2.42 beta indicates that PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.99 beta which makes it 99.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares and 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.15%
|-14.35%
|-23.52%
|-57.85%
|-61.04%
|-55.6%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
