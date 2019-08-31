Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s results

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 2.56 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PDS Biotechnology Corporation and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.42 beta indicates that PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.99 beta which makes it 99.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares and 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.