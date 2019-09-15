Reviewing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s results

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

Demonstrates PDS Biotechnology Corporation and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PDS Biotechnology Corporation and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s potential upside is 137.23% and its average target price is $13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 7.77% respectively. About 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.